ONE MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an ongoing murder investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in Co Roscommon on Monday.

Mirjana Pap, 58, had been the subject of a garda missing person appeal after she was reported missing from her home in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Saturday.

The appeal was stood down on Monday, 30 December, following the discovery of a body on lands at Curraghaleen, approximately 9km west of Athlone, in Roscommon.

A post-mortem examination was carried out earlier today by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Yvonne McCarthy at Galway University Hospital. Following the post-mortem examination, gardaí commenced a murder investigation.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Meath/Westmeath Division.

Investigations are being led by a senior investigating officer in Athlone garda station and are still ongoing, according to a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí have spent time searching for a vehicle relevant to the investigation.