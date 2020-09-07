This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 7 September 2020
Advertisement

Suspect (27) arrested over Birmingham stabbings after manhunt

The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

By Órla Ryan Monday 7 Sep 2020, 8:27 AM
25 minutes ago 2,917 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5197612
Police forensic officers in Hurst Walk in Birmingham yesterday after a number of people were stabbed in the city centre.
Image: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images
Police forensic officers in Hurst Walk in Birmingham yesterday after a number of people were stabbed in the city centre.
Police forensic officers in Hurst Walk in Birmingham yesterday after a number of people were stabbed in the city centre.
Image: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with the stabbings in Birmingham that left one person dead and two people critically wounded, police confirmed this morning.

A manhunt was launched after the incident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning. One man was killed and seven others were injured.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The suspect was detained at an address in Selly Oak in Birmingham at around 4am today after detectives worked through the night.

The 27-year-old remains in police custody for questioning.

A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries on Irving Street in the city, having been stabbed in what police believe was a random attack.

A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered serious stab wounds and remain in hospital in a critical condition. Five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were less seriously hurt.

‘Terrible crimes’

The first attack happened in Constitution Hill followed by further stabbings in Livery Street, Irving Street and finally Hurst Street.

Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, said: “Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We issued CCTV footage of the suspect and had a strong response from the public. I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and who provided information to the investigation.

“One line of enquiry ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.”

Graham said the arrest is “a crucial development” but police “still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who’ve not yet spoken to us, or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker”.

Police have launched a hotline number and a dedicated web page where people can submit information, photos and videos.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie