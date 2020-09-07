Suspect (27) arrested over Birmingham stabbings after manhunt

Police forensic officers in Hurst Walk in Birmingham yesterday after a number of people were stabbed in the city centre.

A 27-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with the stabbings in Birmingham that left one person dead and two people critically wounded, police confirmed this morning.

A manhunt was launched after the incident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning. One man was killed and seven others were injured.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The suspect was detained at an address in Selly Oak in Birmingham at around 4am today after detectives worked through the night.

The 27-year-old remains in police custody for questioning.

A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries on Irving Street in the city, having been stabbed in what police believe was a random attack.

A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered serious stab wounds and remain in hospital in a critical condition. Five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were less seriously hurt.

‘Terrible crimes’

The first attack happened in Constitution Hill followed by further stabbings in Livery Street, Irving Street and finally Hurst Street.

Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, said: “Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes.

“We issued CCTV footage of the suspect and had a strong response from the public. I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and who provided information to the investigation.

“One line of enquiry ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.”

Graham said the arrest is “a crucial development” but police “still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who’ve not yet spoken to us, or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker”.

Police have launched a hotline number and a dedicated web page where people can submit information, photos and videos.