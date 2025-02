A MAN WHO was arrested over the death of a woman on board a passenger ferry en route to Rosslare has been released without charge, with gardaí treating the incident as a “personal tragedy”.

The woman’s body was discovered at 2pm on yesterday’s sailing from Fishguard in Wales to Rosslare on board the Stena Nordica ferry.

It is believed that the captain of the ship made an emergency call for assistance following the discovery of the woman’s body.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 5.00pm and embarked the ship.

A woman was later pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination on the deceased woman has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

The man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a “personal tragedy for the deceased and family involved”.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer continues to engage with and support the family of the deceased.

A Garda Senior Investigating Officer will now supervise the completion of an investigation to assist a Coroner’s Inquest.

Meanwhile, gardaí emphasised that it is “not investigating any other separate alleged Public Order Incidents on board this ferry sailing”.