A MAN HAS been arrested following an assault in Co Antrim.

Police in Northern Ireland received a report that a man had been stabbed in the Anderson Court area of Doagh just after 1pm this afternoon.

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “On arrival, two men were located with injuries.

“One of the men, aged in his 30s, had sustained a wound to the back of the neck and his head and was taken to hospital for treatment. At this time, it is not believed that the injuries are life threatening.

“The other man, aged 55 years, had minor injuries to his head and hand.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a blade or point in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Police said enquiries to establish the circumstances of this assault are ongoing.

They are appealing to anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 674 of 15/08/24.