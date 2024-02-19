Witness appeal after man seriously injured in late-night assault in Limerick city

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Limerick shortly after midnight yesterday.

The incident happened on Shannon Street in Limerick City.

A man, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured in the incident. He is currently received treatment at Cork University Hospital.

No arrests have been made so far, gardaí said.

Gardaí in Henry Street are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.