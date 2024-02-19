Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
appeal

Witness appeal after man seriously injured in late-night assault in Limerick city

The incident happened on Shannon Street in Limerick City shortly after midnight yesterday.
0
1.2k
46 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Limerick shortly after midnight yesterday. 

The incident happened on Shannon Street in Limerick City.

A man, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured in the incident. He is currently received treatment at Cork University Hospital.

No arrests have been made so far, gardaí said. 

Gardaí in Henry Street are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     