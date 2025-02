A 63-YEAR-OLD man who has pleaded guilty to pouring boiling water over his wife and then hitting her with a claw hammer will be sentenced in May this year.

Noel Twomey of Carbery Grove, Knocknaheeny in Cork appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court today, having pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm to his wife Jackie on January 15th, 2024.

One of the counts was for pouring boiling water on his wife, the second was for hitting her with a claw hammer.

Defence barrister, Seamus Roche SC, applied for the case to be adjourned. Medical and psychiatric reports are still awaited in relation to Noel Twomey.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded Twomey in custody to appear before the court for sentencing on May 8th next.

A victim impact statement will be a feature of the sentencing hearing.

Meanwhile, an outline of the case against Twomey was previously heard at Cork District Court.

Garda Brian Murphy said that Twomey was arrested at 5am on 15 January 2024 at Bakers Road in Gurranabraher in Cork after he flagged down a patrol car.

Det Garda Murphy previously objected to the granting of bail in the case given the seriousness of the offence.

“She (Jackie Twomey) went to sleep in the safety of her own bed. Noel Twomey made the very conscious decision to boil a pot of water and retrieve a claw hammer from the tool box,” Murphy said.

“He has stated that he paced the apartment ten to twenty times considering would he carry out his actions. He then entered his bedroom where his wife slept and attacked her in a cowardly fashion as she lay asleep.

“He showed no remorse and never enquired about his wife’s condition.

“He comes across as a very controlling individual. His actions were very disturbing and sinister.”

Det Garda Murphy said that that Mrs Twomey arrived home in the early hours of 15 January 2024 following a night out.

“She had been out with family members that night. Her husband of nearly forty years was at home and was still awake in the sitting room when she returned at approximately 3.30am.

“He later described her movements in detail after he obsessed with the CCTV system that was on the exterior of the property.

“Jackie Twomey later went to bed and fell asleep. Noel Twomey then proceeded to fill a pot of water on the stove and armed himself with a claw hammer from a tool box.

“When the water was boiling he took the pot and the hammer and paced the flat for some time before entering the bedroom.

Det Garda Murphy explained how Twomey proceeded to pour the boiling water on his wife, before striking her over the head with the hammer a number of times.

“He expressed surprise that she was able to jump up and leave the property,” Murphy said.

“He also left the property and on Bakers Road he flagged down a patrol car. He was visibly soaked in blood and he was in possession of a blood-stained hammer in a plastic bag.”

Det Garda Murphy said the the bedroom was declared a crime scene and examined by scenes of crime officers.Ms Twomey was treated in intensive care following the incident.