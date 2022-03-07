#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 7 March 2022
Advertisement

Man charged and juvenile arrested in relation to alleged assault in Limerick

The incident occurred at a house in Ballinacurra Weston at around 3am on Sunday morning.

By Jane Moore Monday 7 Mar 2022, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 3,402 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5703160
File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to an alleged assault that occurred at a house in Limerick yesterday.

The man, aged in his 50s, will appear before Limerick District Court at 10.30am this morning. 

He was arrested at the scene of the alleged assault, which took place at a house in Ballinacurra Weston, Co Limerick at around 3am on Sunday morning.  

A man, aged in his late 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Scenes of crime investigators have conducted an examination of the scene. 

A garda spokesperson said a juvenile was arrested in a follow-up search yesterday evening in relation to the same incident.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He remains detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie