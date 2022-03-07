Man charged and juvenile arrested in relation to alleged assault in Limerick

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to an alleged assault that occurred at a house in Limerick yesterday.

The man, aged in his 50s, will appear before Limerick District Court at 10.30am this morning.

He was arrested at the scene of the alleged assault, which took place at a house in Ballinacurra Weston, Co Limerick at around 3am on Sunday morning.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Scenes of crime investigators have conducted an examination of the scene.

A garda spokesperson said a juvenile was arrested in a follow-up search yesterday evening in relation to the same incident.

He remains detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

