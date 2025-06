A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a number of offences connected with an attack on Belfast’s Islamic Centre in the University Road area on Friday night.

People were present in the centre for worship when the attack is reported to have taken place just after 10pm.

Police have confirmed the man has been charged this afternoon. He will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

He has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life, attempt to cause an explosion, making explosives with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

