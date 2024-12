A MAN IN his 40s has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Dublin on 26 December, in which a husband and wife were killed.

The man, who was arrested arrested in connection with this investigation on Thursday evening, has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before in court tomorrow morning.

A second arrest has also been made in connection to the fatal hit-and-run, which resulted in the deaths of Georgina Hogg Moore(39) and her husband Anthony Hogg (40).

The second arrest, a woman, is currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday, 26th December 2024, and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station at 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station”.