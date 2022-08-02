Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Man charged under Britain's Treason Act after alleged crossbow incident at Windsor Castle

Jaswant Singh Chail was charged with “wilfully producing a loaded crossbow with intent” to injure Queen Elizabeth.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 10:27 PM
1 hour ago 4,133 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5831634
Police outside an entrance to Windsor Castle (file).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Police outside an entrance to Windsor Castle (file).
Police outside an entrance to Windsor Castle (file).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS been charged under the UK’s treason act after he was arrested while allegedly carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle “with intent to injure” Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Scotland Yard said Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton, has been charged with an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act 1842.

The CPS added he had been charged with “being near to the person of the Queen, wilfully producing a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty”.

Chail has also been charged with threats to kill under section 16 of Britain’s Offences Against the Person Act 1861 and possession of an offensive weapon under section 1 of the country’s Prevention of Crime Act 1953.

The 20-year-old is in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 August.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter-Terrorism Division, said the CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chail “after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow”.

“Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act,” he added.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Under the 1842 Treason Act, it is an offence to assault Queen Elizabeth, or have a firearm or offensive weapon in her presence with intent to injure or alarm her or to cause a breach of peace.

In 1981, Marcus Sarjeant was handed a prison sentence under this section of the Treason Act after he fired blank shots at the monarch while she was riding down The Mall in London during the Trooping the Colour parade in 1981.

He was jailed for five years after pleading guilty.

The last person to be convicted under the separate and more serious 1351 Treason Act was William Joyce, also known as Lord Haw-Haw, who collaborated with Germany during the Second World War.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie