A MAN IN his 20′s has been charged in connection with a serious assault at Newbridge, in County Kildare earlier this month.

He’s due to appear at a special sitting of Naas District Court later this morning.

The man was detained by Gardaí investigating an incident in which a woman was found unresponsive with serious injuries at St Conleth’s Car Park in Newbridge shortly after 8am on Wednesday 4 December.

The woman was transferred to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Gardaí said in a statement that an incident room had been established at Newbridge Garda Station, and a Senior Investigating Officer had been appointed in connection with the assault.