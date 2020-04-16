Man (20s) charged after refusing to co-operate with gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident at a checkpoint in Co Roscommon this morning.

The incident happened at around 9.55am when a car was stopped by gardaí at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Muckmoyne, Boyle where enquiries were made by gardaí in relation to the movements of those in the vehicle.

The man in his 20s refused to provide his details when asked to do so by gardaí and refused to co-operate.

Gardaí say the man then became aggressive and was advised to move from the area under the public order act.

The man refused and gardaí arrested him as a result.

While being taken to Castlerea Garda Station the man began spitting in the direction of a Garda member.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court this evening at 8pm.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged