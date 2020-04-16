This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 16 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) charged after refusing to co-operate with gardaí at Covid-19 checkpoint

While being taken to Castlerea Garda Station the man began spitting in the direction of a Garda member.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 6:55 PM
55 minutes ago 15,211 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5076581
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested and charged following a public order and assault incident at a checkpoint in Co Roscommon this morning. 

The incident happened at around 9.55am when a car was stopped by gardaí at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Muckmoyne, Boyle where enquiries were made by gardaí in relation to the movements of those in the vehicle. 

The man in his 20s refused to provide his details when asked to do so by gardaí and refused to co-operate. 

Gardaí say the man then became aggressive and was advised to move from the area under the public order act. 

The man refused and gardaí arrested him as a result. 

While being taken to Castlerea Garda Station the man began spitting in the direction of a Garda member. 

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court this evening at 8pm. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie