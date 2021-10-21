#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 21 October 2021
Man charged with murder and terrorism over fatal stabbing of MP David Amess

The Conservative MP for Southend West was killed on Friday.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 12:52 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS been charged with the terrorism-related murder of MP David Amess.

The Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed on Friday during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from London, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Nick Price, of the CPS, said: “We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.”

On Monday, UK Parliament paid tribute to Amess as it was announced that Southend would be granted city status, in recognition of his decades-long campaign for the seaside town to be given the honour.

Matt Jukes, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at Scotland Yard, said:

“Today’s charge is a significant milestone in the case, but the work from my colleagues in the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command will continue apace.

“There has been considerable speculation in the media about the background, history and motivation of the man now charged.

“I understand the huge level of public interest in this case, but now a charge has been brought it is vitally important that everyone exercises restraint when commenting on it publicly, to ensure future court proceedings are not prejudiced in any way.”

Press Association

