A MAN HAS been charged following the seizure of an estimated €135,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Dublin last week.

Gardaí casrried out a search operation shortly after 9pm on Friday at a home on Kildare Road in Crumlin.

During the search, suspected cocaine worth an estimated €87,000 and suspected cannabis worth €48,000 were seized.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

An industrial hydraulic press, a large vacuum packing machine, blenders and a weighing scales were also located and seized.

All of the seized items were located in a shed at the rear of the property, concealed behind larger items.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detainted at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has now been charged by gardaí and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.