A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the death of another man at an exclusive 5-star hotel in Co Laois.

Gardaí said they had charged a man in his 30s. He was arrested following the discovery of the body of a man in his 60s at the Ballyfin Demesne hotel on Tuesday evening.

The man is due to appear at Portlaoise District Court this morning.

Ballyfin Demesne is a very well-known hotel internationally, having hosted high profile celebrities. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stayed stayed at the hotel in 2014 following their honeymoon.

It was recently voted Top Resort Hotel in Ireland and UK 2024 by Travel + Leisure magazine. In 2016 it was voted the world’s number one hotel according to over 300,000 readers of the influential New York travel magazine.