A MAN IN his 30s been charged as part of a murder investigation into the death of Annie Heyneman, who was killed in her home in Cavan on Saturday.

Annie’s husband Henke, who is in his 60s, was seriously injured during the course of the attack. He was brought to Cavan General Hospital for treatment, where his condition is stable.

Henke is originally from the Netherlands and has been working at the five-star Slieve Russell hotel as a porter.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a house in Kilnavert, near Ballyconnell, at around 9.30pm on the evening of 11 January.

Annie, who was in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the evening, a fire had started at the Heyneman residence, but it was quickly brought under control and it is understood that the damage to the house was minimal.

A man in his 30s was arrested shortly after the incident on 11 January and has since been charged.

He is expected to appear before Monaghan District Court this morning.