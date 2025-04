GARDAÍ HAVE RE-CLASSIFIED the disappearance of Michael Gaine, who has not been seen since 20 March, from a missing person to a homicide investigation.

Michael, who also goes by Mike, was last seen in Kenmare town in Co Kerry on Thursday, 20 March.

Gardaí said that they have not recovered Mike’s remains, despite extensive enquiries carried out.

Appealing for anyone with information to come forward, a garda spokesperson remarked that there is a person or people who know what happened on 20 March, 2025.

“If you have not been in a position to speak to An Garda Síochána about the information you have, or have already spoken to An Garda Síochána but have more information that you can provide – An Garda Síochána is appealing to you to come forward with that information.

“Information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

In Michael’s last known movements, he bought phone credit in Centra, Kenmare at 9.48am on 20 March.

Michael, a 56-year-old farmer, then left in his Bronze coloured RAV4 registration 152 KY 366.

This vehicle was found parked in Michael’s farmyard, just off the N71 at Carrig East.

When last seen, Michael was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

Gardaí today said that throughout the course of their investigation, they have undertaken over 320 formal jobs/enquiries, taken nearly 130 witness statements, recovered approximately 2,200 hours of CCTV/Dash Cam footage, and conducted extensive searches over the past five weeks.