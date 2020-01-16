This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Romanian man charged with murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan

Alexandru Iordache was extradited from the UK today.

By David Raleigh Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 10:13 PM
Rose Hanrahan
Image: Garda
Image: Garda

A ROMANIAN MAN has been charged with the murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan at a special sitting of Limerick District Court tonight. 

Alexandru Iordache, 45, was extradited to Ireland from the UK this afternoon and brought to court, where he was charged with the murdering the 78-year-old widow, between December 14 and 15, 2017.

Ms Hanrahan, who lived alone, was found by relatives in her home at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick, on December 15.

Mr Iordache, with an address at Dreptatii Street, Bucharest, Romania, who wore a navy jacket, maroon jumper, beige trousers and dark runners, did not speak in court.

He silently stood throughout the ten-minute hearing, listening to a Romanian interpreter relay to him proceedings.

Fourteen members of the victim’s family and supporters were present in the court, which was attended by 16 gardaí, including the head of the Limerick Garda Division, Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche, Superintendent Derek Smart, and Superintendent Dermot O’Connor.

Detective Garda Enda Haugh of Mayorstone Garda Station told the court he arrested the accused at Dublin Airport at 4.10pm “on foot of an arrest warrant for the murder of Rose Hanrahan”.

Detective Haugh said it was explained to the accused in his native language why he was being arrested, and said “he indicated he understood”.

He said he conveyed Mr Iordache to Henry Street garda station in Limerick city, and charged him there at 7.56pm this evening.

The court heard the accused did not reply when charged with Ms Hanrahan’s murder.

Garda Colin Dodd, of Dowra garda station, Co Cavan, told the court he later arrested Mr Iordache at Henry Street garda station in Limerick “on foot of twelve outstanding warrants, relating to theft matters”.

The accused made no reply to any of the 12 charges, the court heard.

Inspector Bill Wallace, Henry Street garda station, told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the accused face “trial on indictment” in relation to all of the charges, including that Mr Iordache face trial on indictment on the murder charge “at the Central Criminal Court”.

Solicitor John Herbert, defending, said he was not seeking bail.

Judge Marian O’Leary remanded the accused in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on January 21, and directed a certified Romanian interpreter be present for Mr Iordache’s appearance.

Comments are off as legal proceedings have started.

David Raleigh

