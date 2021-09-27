#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 27 September 2021
Man charged with murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

He will appear before Willesden Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

By Press Association Monday 27 Sep 2021, 8:39 PM
Image: Met Police via PA Images
Image: Met Police via PA Images

A 36-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa in England.

Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town in the early hours of yesterday, and a light-coloured Nissan Micra was seized in a leafy residential street around half a mile away.

He will appear before Willesden Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on her way to meet a friend on 17 September.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

Nessa taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, also south-east London.

Press Association

