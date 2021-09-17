#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 17 September 2021
Advertisement

Man charged over animal welfare incident at Ashtown Dog Pound

The man, aged in his 60s, is due to appear in court today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 17 Sep 2021, 8:31 AM
18 minutes ago 2,370 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5551489
Ashtown Dog Pound (file photo)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Ashtown Dog Pound (file photo)
Ashtown Dog Pound (file photo)
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 60s has been charged in relation to an ongoing investigation by gardaí into an animal welfare incident in Ashtown, Dublin.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and has since been charged, gardaí confirmed this morning.

The man has been charged with a number of offences relating to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am today.

A number of people have been charged to date as part of an ongoing investigation into Ashton Dog Pound.

In July 2020 the pound was searched by a team of gardaí who seized computers and bottles of pentobarbital sodium, a controlled drug used by vets to euthanise animals.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie