Man charged over animal welfare incident at Ashtown Dog Pound

A MAN IN his 60s has been charged in relation to an ongoing investigation by gardaí into an animal welfare incident in Ashtown, Dublin.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and has since been charged, gardaí confirmed this morning.

The man has been charged with a number of offences relating to the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am today.

A number of people have been charged to date as part of an ongoing investigation into Ashton Dog Pound.

In July 2020 the pound was searched by a team of gardaí who seized computers and bottles of pentobarbital sodium, a controlled drug used by vets to euthanise animals.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons.