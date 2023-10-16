Advertisement

Monday 16 October 2023
Limerick
Man charged in connection with search operation that resulted in seizure of 19 dogs in January
Gardaí conducted the joint-agency search operation on Tuesday, 17 January at a residence in Pallasgreen, Limerick.
55 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with a search operation that resulted in the seizure of 19 dogs in Co Limerick in January of this year. 

Gardaí conducted a joint-agency search operation on Tuesday, 17 January at a residence in Pallasgreen, Limerick.

The search was conducted by gardaí from Bruff and Pallasgreen garda stations, alongside personnel from Limerick City and County Council.

19 dogs were seized under Section 45 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, following an inspection by veterinary officials.

The dogs included 15 pit bull terriers, two alsatians and two rottweilers.

The dogs were taken into the care of a dog shelter in the southern region where they received care and medical attention.

Gardaí have now charged a man in connection with the joint-agency search operation. 

The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before Kilmallock District Court tomorrow morning. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

