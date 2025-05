A MAN WHO was arrested yesterday after a garda was seriously injured when he was struck by a motorbike has been charged in relation to this incident.

He will appear before Blanchardstown District Court later this morning.

Yesterday evening at around 5.45pm, gardaí attached to the Finglas Drugs Unit observed two motorbikes at a petrol station on the North Road in Finglas while on routine patrol.

The gardaí believed that the motorbikes were stolen.

When the gardaí approached them, the motorcyclists drove off and in the course of doing so, a garda was struck by a motorbike.

The garda, a man in his 30s, was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.