A 28-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged in connection with brandishing a knife on the Main street, Carrickmacross.

David Covaciu, with an address at Ardee Road, Magheross, Carrickmacross was charged with two offences under the firearms and offensive weapons act 1990.

The two counts relate to possession of a knife in a public place.

His third charge is for abusive and threatening language under the Public Order Act.

The court heard that Mr Covaciu was seen by a number of eye witness and also captured on mobile phone footage that has been widely circulated on social media.

Judge Raymond Finnegan was told by Inspector Damien Martin that the suspect can be seen in broad daylight yesterday evening brandishing a silver flick-knife, four inches in length in an aggressive manner that caused great distress to the general public.

Arresting Garda Barry Sheehy gave five different reasons as to why the unemployed Romanian man should not be offered bail; the seriousness of the charges, the nature of incident, one of the charges carrying up to five years in prison if found guilty, the suspect was caught red handed, and that he has had three bench warrants served that includes one served this morning.

Mr Covaciu’s solicitor Ms Roisín Courtney said her client had lived in Carrickmacross for 8-9 years and had been working in farming up until recent months.

She also pointed out her client was very drunk when the incident took place.

He was remanded in custody to appear again at Cavan District Court via video link on Thursday to allow for DPP directions.