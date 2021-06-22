#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man has appeared in a Dublin court charged with the murder of his father

Harry Sheeran, 65, was found in his home in Firhouse, Dublin and died early yesterday morning.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 12:04 PM
52 minutes ago 4,841 Views 0 Comments
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MAN HAS been charged with murdering his father who was stabbed to death at his home in south Co. Dublin.

Father-of-two, Harry Sheeran, 65, was found injured at his house in Carriglea View, Firhouse, shortly before midnight on Sunday following a domestic incident.

The self-employed carpenter was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Monday morning.

His son, Gareth, 30, was arrested at the house and taken to be questioned at Tallaght Garda Station.

He was charged and appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at Tallaght District Court today.

Dressed in black T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and runners, Sheeran sat silently throughout the brief hearing.

Detective Garda Austin Larkin of Rathfarnham Garda Station told Judge McNamara that he cautioned Mr Sheeran at 10.25pm on Monday and at just after 11pm he was charged with the offence.

Mr Sheeran, who lived at his father’s home, “made no reply” when the murder charge was put to him, Detective Garda Larkin told the court. He was also handed a true copy of the charge sheet.

Due to the nature of the charge the district court cannot consider a bail application which can only be heard in the High Court.

Defence solicitor Andrew Vallely said his client was aware of the process and the jurisdiction of the courts in relation to a bail.

He asked the court to recommend medical treatment for his client in custody in Cloverhill Prison.

Judge McNamara asked the solicitor if there was anything the prison governor needed to be aware of, or if Mr Sheeran was on medication.

Mr Vallely said it was a “work in progress” and he would liaise with the governor.

Judge McNamara agreed to recommend appropriate medical treatment and remanded Mr Sheeran, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, in custody to appear via video-link Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday morning.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard that prior to going into custody, Mr Sheeran was not working and had been in receipt of social welfare. There was no Garda objection, Judge McNamara noted.

Comments have been disabled for legal reasons.

