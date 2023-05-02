Advertisement

Tuesday 2 May 2023 Dublin: 10°C
PA/Liam McBurney A PSNI officer on Ladas Drive in Belfast
# Security Alert
Man charged after car crashed into Belfast PSNI station yesterday
The incident in the early hours of Monday morning took place at Castlereagh Police station on the Alexandra Road and caused a security alert.
1.0k
0
53 minutes ago

A 49-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a number of offences after a car crashed into the wall of a police station in east Belfast yesterday.

The incident in the early hours of Monday morning took place at Castlereagh Police station on the Alexandra Road and caused a security alert.

It’s understood that a number of homes on the road were evacuated.

The man has been charged with attempted criminal damage, criminal damage, driving without due care and attention, failing to provide a specimen while driving unfit and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday 26 May.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
