Man charged after car crashed into Belfast PSNI station yesterday

A 49-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a number of offences after a car crashed into the wall of a police station in east Belfast yesterday.
The incident in the early hours of Monday morning took place at Castlereagh Police station on the Alexandra Road and caused a security alert.
It’s understood that a number of homes on the road were evacuated.
The man has been charged with attempted criminal damage, criminal damage, driving without due care and attention, failing to provide a specimen while driving unfit and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday 26 May.
The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
