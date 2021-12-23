Man (30s) charged with stabbing incident in Dublin house

A MAN AGED in his 30s has been charged in relation to a stabbing at a Dublin house at yesterday morning.

A man aged in his 30s sustained “serious” injuries during the incident, Gardaí said.

At around 2am yesterday morning, a report of a stabbing incident at a house in Harmonstown in Dublin 5 was received by Gardaí.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to Beaumont Hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Following inquiries by investigating Gardaí, a man was arrested a short distance away from the scene with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

He was taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.