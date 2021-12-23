#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 23 December 2021
Man (30s) charged with stabbing incident in Dublin house

A man aged in his 30s sustained “serious” injuries during the incident, Gardaí said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 8:03 AM
File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A MAN AGED in his 30s has been charged in relation to a stabbing at a Dublin house at yesterday morning.

At around 2am yesterday morning, a report of a stabbing incident at a house in Harmonstown in Dublin 5 was received by Gardaí.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to Beaumont Hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Following inquiries by investigating Gardaí, a man was arrested a short distance away from the scene with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

He was taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

