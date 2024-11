A 35-YEAR-OLD DUBLIN man has been refused bail after being accused of repeatedly punching and “choking” his elderly mother with his two hands as she lay in bed.

Peter Dunne, of The Avenue, Scholarstown Wood, Rathfarnham, was charged with assault, causing harm to his mother, 69, at the family home on Friday night. He was also accused of assaulting his father.

The accused, who said he suffered from anxiety, faced objections to bail when he appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Daniel Maloney said he and his colleagues responded to a 999 call at around 10.40 pm and went to the home of Mr Dunne’s elderly parents.

The court heard that they met his father, 72, who was “agitated, shaking and in fear”. The pensioner’s 69-year-old wife had an eye injury and was bleeding and “trembling”.

They reported that their son had attacked his mother when she was in bed, and “he started choking her with his two hands” and punched her in the face.

Garda Maloney said it was alleged that the accused “said he was going to kill her while carrying out the attack”.

It was claimed his father was punched four or five times while trying to save his wife, and the court heard the pensioner believed that “if he did not intervene, his son would have killed his wife”.

Judge Finan was told that gardai arrived, and the accused was caught red-handed at the house but became aggressive, and it took five officers to arrest him.

The accused “made no reply” when charged at Tallaght Garda station.

Garda Maloney added that he had been informed the accused had mental health issues, which the parents believed had become progressively worse.

The investigating officer voiced witness interference concerns and added that the accused had a good physical stature compared to his elderly parents.

He agreed with defence solicitor Eddie O’Connor that Mr Dunne had no prior convictions or warrants record.

Mr O’Connor proposed that his client would live at a different location and undertake to stay away from his parents, but Garda Maloney stressed that no conditions would alleviate his concerns.

In evidence, the accused told Judge Finan he could stay in a hostel or a hotel, but when questioned, he agreed he had not made any plans. He told the court he would not return to the house and said that he was going to visit his GP, who is treating him for anxiety.

The solicitor asked Judge Finan to fix bail with stringent conditions. However, she denied the application and remanded the accused in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Dunne, who has yet to enter a plea, will appear again in court next week.

The judge also directed that he get psychiatric attention in custody.