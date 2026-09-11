Man critically injured in three-car crash in Co Meath dies in hospital

A MAN WHO was critically injured in a three-car collision in Co Meath last month has died.

The man, aged in his 50s, sustained critical injuries in the collision, which happened on the R132 at Smithstown, Julianstown shortly after 2am on 15 August.

He died in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda on 4 September. A family liaison officer has been appointed to support his family.

At around 2.06am on 15 August, two cars were travelling southbound towards Dublin and one collided with the rear of the other.

The driver of the first vehicle, a man aged in his 50s, was uninjured.

Both vehicles were then pulled in to the side of the road.

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Cars being removed from the scene on 15 August. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Around 10 minutes later, a third vehicle collided with the rear of the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, the man who subsequently died, was standing at the rear of his vehicle at the time.

The driver of the third vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, was uninjured.

The scene was subject to a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí said a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation into the crash.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R132 near Smithstown, Julianstown, Co Meath between 1.30am and 2.30am on Saturday, 15 August are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.