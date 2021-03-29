Gardaí investigate after man dies following incident in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING all circumstances of the death of a man in his 50s following an incident in Dublin city centre earlier today.

Gardaí responded to reports of an incident at Markievicz House, Dublin 2 at around 11am this morning.

It is understood that a man in his 50s was found with serious injuries. He was brought to St James’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is due to take place, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation, gardaí said.

The scene continues to be preserved and garda examinations are ongoing. No arrests have been made.