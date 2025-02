A MAN IN his 70s has died following a collision in Stradbally, Co Laois last night.

The collision,which involved a pedestrian and a car, occurred at around 10:45pm on Sunday on the N80 at Crannagh, Stradbally, Co Laois.

The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased a short time after the collision, and was removed to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The female driver of the car, aged in her 30s, was not injured.

The road is currently closed, as gardaí investigate the scene this morning.

The pedestrian was the second person to lose their life on Laois roads over the weekend.

A five-year-old boy, Aaron Hussain, was hit by a car on a road not far from his home in the Kilminchy area on the outskirts of Portlaoise town on Saturday afternoon.

Garda are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision in Stradbally to contact them.