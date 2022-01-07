Man carrying decapitated head in bag arrested after presenting to French police station

FRENCH POLICE HAVE detained a man who presented himself at a police station on the Mediterranean coast in the south of the country carrying the decapitated head of another man and a penis in a bag.

“An individual handed himself in to police in Frejus after cutting of the head and penis of another man,” police in the southern Provence Alpes Cote d’Azur region said, confirming a report first published in the Var-Matin daily.

Judicial police from the nearby port city of Toulon who are leading the investigation told AFP that the man, 38, had presented himself to police this morning in Frejus, a Mediterranean town situated between the glitzy resorts of St Tropez and Cannes.

“He showed the human head and was immediately taken to the police headquarters and detained,” said a police official, who asked not to be named.

The official added that the man had been known to police until now only for “petty crime”.

Var-Martin said that investigators headed to an apartment in the district of the city where the man said he had committed the crime and found a decapitated corpse.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Regional prosecutors are due to issue a further statement later in the evening.

© AFP 2022