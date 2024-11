A MAN IN his 50s has died and another man in his 20s has been arrested following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Wexford this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending to the scene of the fatal collision which occurred earlier on the N11 at Crossabeg, Co. Wexford.

The collision happened between Kyle Cross and Oylegate shortly before 5pm and involved a lorry and two cars.

A man aged in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other individuals received medical treatment at the scene for injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road will remain closed overnight with local diversions in place, and a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is ongoing.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently detained at a Garda station in Co. Wexford.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N11 and the surrounding area between 4.45pm and 5.45pm to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.