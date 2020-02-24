Appeal for witnesses after man dies after car struck ditch in Co Wicklow

A MAN HAS died after a car struck a ditch in Co Wicklow yesterday evening.

The incident happened on the L2166 near Glenealy Village at around 7.50pm when a car is believed to have struck a ditch.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured following the collision.

The road is currently closed for an investigation by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the L2166 yesterday evening, to contact Ashford Garda Station on 0404 49220, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.