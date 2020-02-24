This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 February, 2020
Appeal for witnesses after man dies after car struck ditch in Co Wicklow

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Feb 2020, 7:26 AM
47 minutes ago 4,899 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5019103
L2166 near Glenealy Village, Co Wicklow
Image: Garda Street View
L2166 near Glenealy Village, Co Wicklow
L2166 near Glenealy Village, Co Wicklow
Image: Garda Street View

A MAN HAS died after a car struck a ditch in Co Wicklow yesterday evening. 

The incident happened on the L2166 near Glenealy Village at around 7.50pm when a car is believed to have struck a ditch.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. 

The driver, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured following the collision. 

The road is currently closed for an investigation by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the L2166 yesterday evening, to contact Ashford Garda Station on 0404 49220, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

