A MAN IN his sixties has died in a house fire at the Ardcullen estate in Hollyhill on the northside of Cork city.

The alarm was raised at 12.45am today with units of Cork Fire Brigade from both Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane fire stations attending at the scene.

Upon their arrival at the estate members of the fire brigade were informed by neighbours that a man was still inside the property. They located the man inside the house. Attempts were made to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her sixties was treated by paramedics before being transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with non life threatening injuries. She had managed to get out of the house and was assisted by neighbours prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

A post mortem examination will be carried out on the deceased man at CUH. The coroner has been notified and an inquest will be held in due course.

The scene was sealed off to facilitate a full technical examination of the two storey terraced property. Efforts will be made to determine the cause of the blaze. Initial indications are that the fire was accidental in nature.