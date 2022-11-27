Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 27 November 2022
Advertisement

Man (30s) dies after being hit by car in north Dublin overnight

In Cork, gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was seriously injured following a collision last night.

23 minutes ago 3,275 Views 0 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

Updated 3 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died after being struck by a car in Dublin overnight. 

Shortly before 1am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a car at Poppintree Park Lane West, Ballymun. 

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment. 

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Cork collision

In Cork, gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was seriously injured following a collision last night. 

The incident happened at around 11pm at Fairhill. 

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his late teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The occupants of the second car, a female in her 30s and a man in his 60s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene was examined and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the vicinity of Knockfree Avenue and Knockpogue Avenue in Fairhill, between 10.45pm and 11.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie