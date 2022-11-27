Man (30s) dies after being hit by car in north Dublin overnight

A MAN HAS died after being struck by a car in Dublin overnight.

Shortly before 1am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a car at Poppintree Park Lane West, Ballymun.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Cork collision

In Cork, gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was seriously injured following a collision last night.

The incident happened at around 11pm at Fairhill.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his late teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The occupants of the second car, a female in her 30s and a man in his 60s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene was examined and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the vicinity of Knockfree Avenue and Knockpogue Avenue in Fairhill, between 10.45pm and 11.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.