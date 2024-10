A MAN HAS died in a house fire in Co Donegal, gardaí have confirmed.

The man, who was in his 80s, was taken from the residence at Termon, approximately 15 kilometres from Letterkenny. It is understood the man lived alone.

A Garda spokesperson has confirmed the body of the man has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A post mortem will be carried out on the deceased man.

His identity has not been released by Gardaí at this time.