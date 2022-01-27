Man dies after single-vehicle collision in Meath

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at Cruicerath, Donore in Co Meath yesterday.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 8.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene from paramedics but was later pronounced dead.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

The road where the collision occurred remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dashcam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.