Wednesday 10 May 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Gorey
Man dies while working on building site in Co Wexford
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 9.15am this morning.
4.5k
0
47 minutes ago

A MAN IN his late 30s has died while working on a building site in Co Wexford.

He was fatally injured this morning on the building site in Gorey.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 9.15am this morning.

The scene is currently preserved and both the Health and Safety Authority and the local Coroner have been notified.

The deceased man has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford and a post mortem examination will take place later.

An investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death is ongoing.

Diarmuid Pepper
