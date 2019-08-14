Gardaí investigating after man in his 50s dies in workplace accident in Dublin's North Docks

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a workplace accident in Dublin’s North Docks this morning.

The incident happened at around 10.30am this morning.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene and has been taken to the mortuary where a postmortem examination will take place.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

The HSA said it has launched an investigation into the incident. HSA inspectors are onsite today.

Gardaí are investigating the matter.