A MAN IS due to appear in court in connection with online threats to kill Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The threats were made in a video that was widely shared on social media.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday morning by officers from the Special Detective Unit in south Dublin.

Last night, he was charged under Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 at a Garda station in Dublin.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) at 10.30am.