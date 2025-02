A MAN HAS been charged in relation to an assault in Cork city.

The incident occurred shortly after 9.40am on Monday at a residence at Evergreen Road in Cork city.

A woman, aged in her 20s, sustained a stab wound in the incident.

She is understood to have subsequently undergone surgery at Cork University Hospital. Her condition is not life threatening in nature.

A Garda helicopter was deployed in the manhunt which followed the attack on the woman, and it’s further understood that members of the Garda Armed Support Unit were also called in to deal with the incident.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to the incident. He has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.