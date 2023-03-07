Man due in court after being arrested as part of investigation into death of 75-year-old woman

A MAN IS due in court after being arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a woman in Co Kerry last year.

The body of 75-year-old Miriam Burns was discovered at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, on the afternoon of 15 August 2022.

Following the results of a post mortem examination, gardaí began a murder investigation.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 50s, this morning as part of the Garda investigation into Burns’ death.

He was taken to Killarney Garda Station where he was subsequently charged.

He is due to appear before Killarney District Court at 3pm today.

