Man (40s) killed following serious assault in Waterford

A MAN IN his 40s has been killed following a serious assault in Co Waterford last night.

The incident happened in the Portlaw area in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to University Hospital Waterford, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s and taken to Tramore Garda Station, where he is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination, and the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.