Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of two gardaí during shootout in west Dublin

Gardai at the scene at Whitechapel Grove last year (file photo)

A MAN HAS pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court today to the attempted murder of two gardaí at a siege and shootout in west Dublin last year, where two detectives were shot.

Daniel Goulding (39) of Whitechapel Grove, Clonsilla, Co Dublin, this morning pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of two detective gardaí at his family home on 25 May, 2021.

The two detectives received non-fatal limb injuries to the feet and one to the hand during the incident which lasted for up to two hours.

Today at the Central Criminal Court, Goulding spoke only to answer “guilty” to both charges when read to him by the registrar.

Michael Bowman, counsel for Goulding, said a psychiatric report on his client had only been received by the defence on Friday.

Counsel also requested that a governor’s report be prepared from Cloverhill Prison.

Judge Paul McDermott adjourned the matter to 21 November.

At a previous hearing of the case, a court heard that Goulding had been receiving psychiatric treatment for several years.

In September of last year, Detective Sergeant Michael Redmond told Blanchardstown District Court that at around 7.40pm on the night, gardaí were alerted to an incident where gunshots were fired in the area of Whitechapel Grove.

Two detectives arrived at the scene and “almost immediately came under fire” from an upstairs bedroom of Goulding’s home.

They then took cover behind an unmarked patrol car which was struck a number of times.

The detectives were shot in their left legs and one of them was struck in his left hand.

A Garda Armed Support Unit arrived with other units, including negotiators, and a number of homes were evacuated.

A barricade incident developed and after two hours of negotiations, firearms were surrendered from the house.

The Garda sergeant said members of the public were also exposed to the incident.

Goulding was originally charged with unlawful possession of two 63 PM RAK sub-machine guns with intent to endanger life, and unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm pistol and 74 rounds of ammunition.

The media have been ordered not to report the names of the injured detectives.

