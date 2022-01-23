#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 23 January 2022
Witness appeal after man is hit by car in Tallaght

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 5,881 Views 1 Comment
File photo of a garda motorcycle
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Tallaght last night.

Shortly after 11pm yesterday, a pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on the Blessington road in Tallaght. Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening. The motorist was uninjured.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

