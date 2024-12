A MAN HAS been hospitalised after he was attacked at a takeaway in Co Donegal.

The sustained assault happened at the takeaway in Ballybofey in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man, who is in his 20s, was set up and received lacerations to his head, face and back.

The victim was rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital where he is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

Gardaí have confirmed they are aware of the incident and have launched a full investigation.

CCTV from surrounding premises is being harvested as part of the investigation.

No arrests have yet been made as a result of the attack.

A Garda spokesperson said “Gardaí attended the scene following reports of an incident of alleged assault, at a fast food outlet in Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, in the early hours of Saturday 14th December 2024.

“A male (aged in his 20’s) sustained injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”