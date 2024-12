GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, after a man was found with serious injuries in the early hours of this morning.

The man, aged in his 30s, was discovered at approximately 1:10am on Grove Street, Mullingar, and was taken to Mullingar Hospital for medical treatment.

A scene is currently held for technical examination and an incident room has been established at Mullingar Garda Station.

Gardaí have said that enquiries are ongoing, and appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The cause of the man’s injuries is not yet known.

“Any persons who may have camera footage including dash-cam from the areas around Grove Street and Mullingar Town centre between 12:30am and 1:30am, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station”.