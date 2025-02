A MAN HAS been hospitalised following a shooting in Dunmurry, a town in Belfast.

Police had earlier cordoned off the scene in the Bell Steel Manor area. The Bell Steel Road was closed and enquiries are ongoing, police said.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker condemned the “reckless” shooting. The West Belfast MLA was on the ground immediately after the attack speaking to police and community representatives, a statement from the party said.

Baker said that the area where the shooting occured is “an extremely busy area in our community”, adding that many local families and children pass through.

“There is no justification for guns on our streets,” Baker said, adding that he wanted to extend his “best wishes” to the injured man.

“I will remain on the ground today, and would call on anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Local councillor for the area, Paul O’Doherty, said that the news was “very concerning”.

“I would urge people to avoid this area while police carry out their investigation and to come forward to police with any information so those behind this shooting can be apprehended and this weapon seized before causing harm to anyone else,” the SDLP councillor said.