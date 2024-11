A MAN HAS been hospitalised after an assault at a premises on Church Street in Tralee, Co Kerry, this afternoon.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries believed to be serious but non-life threatening. It is understood that he was stabbed, both in the neck and the stomach.

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested in connection with this incident.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act,1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Kerry.

Enquiries are ongoing, a gardaí spokesperson said.