Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man allegedly pulled over a car and impersonated a Garda

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING witnesses to an incident in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan on Saturday in which a man allegedly impersonated a member of the Gardaí after pulling over another motorist.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:45am in the Clonseady, Magheracloone area of Carrickmacross.

A motorist was stopped by a man driving a navy coloured Toyota Corolla Estate with what may have been a 10-LH registration plate.

He allegedly identified himself as a member of An Garda Síochána to the motorist but could not provide official identification.

He then left the area in the above mentioned vehicle without further interaction. No injuries were reported and no property was taken.

Monaghan Gardaí have conducted high-visibility checkpoints in the area where the incident has taken place.

Any motorists who were travelling in the area between 7:30am and 8:00am and who may have video footage, including dash cam, is asked to provide it to Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information on this incident to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.